European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday hailed as "positive" plans for the EU in a deal that brings German Chancellor Angela Merkel a step closer to forming a coalition government.

Juncker told a press conference in Bulgaria that the portion on the EU's future in the German accord between Merkel's CDU/CSU and the SPD was a "very significant positive, constructive, forward-looking, purposeful contribution."

"I read the European policy part of the exploratory agreements in a nutshell this morning and I am very satisfied with the content of what the CDU/CSU and the SPD have agreed on a common policy for the future," Juncker said.

Merkel said earlier her Christian Democrats and her Bavarian allies the CSU had reached a breakthrough deal on Friday with Germany's second biggest party, the Social Democrats.

She said the agreement reached after 24 hours of talks would give Europe a "fresh start."

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whose country has just taken over the EU's six-month rotating presidency, urged Berlin to reach a final deal as soon as possible so the bloc could get on with important reforms.

"Hopefully white smoke will come from Germany so it can participate fully in European affairs. Germany is one of the pillars of Europe," Borisov told the press conference alongside Juncker.

"All those topics that we raised depend on cooperation by Chancellor Merkel, on her support in solving the issues. So we are waiting for this quite impatiently."

If the finishing touches come together on the grand coalition of Christian Democrats and Socialists, it will finally allow Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to co-operate without the immediate impediment of domestic politics.

Bulgaria's euro aspirations

Bulgaria, which wants to adopt the euro currency, has made genuine progress in bringing its economy closer to those of euro zone countries but has still some work to do, Junker said.

Jean-Claude Juncker praised Bulgaria’s strong public finances and said all countries that meet the criteria should be able to adopt the euro.

“I did not say that Bulgaria will be automatically the next member of the euro zone, but it is heading in the right direction because ... unemployment is falling, the budgetary situation in strong, so when it comes to genuine convergence, Bulgaria has achieved progress,” Juncker said.

“It is not quite enough yet and our Bulgarian friends are aware of this, but when it comes to real convergence there has been genuine progress,” he said.

Bulgarian officials said on Thursday they wanted to file a formal application in the middle of this year to lock their currency in the Exchange Rate Mechanism 2 (ERM-2) – a two-year stability test for national currencies before joining the euro.

“I am sure that Bulgaria will, or should join the ERM-2 as rapidly as possible,” Juncker said.

Leaders also signed the largest project within the Juncker plan for Bulgaria worth 100 million euros.

The project will create 210 jobs and will support the development of Bulgarian agriculture.