The European Union voiced concern Friday over the Israeli detention of two Palestinian minors, one of whom who was arrested after a video of her confronting Israeli soldiers went viral.

The Jerusalem and Ramallah EU missions expressed "deep concern regarding the circumstances of the recent arrests of two Palestinian minors, Ahed Tamimi and Fawzi al Junaidi", a statement read.

Ahed Tamimi, 16, was on charged on January 1 with 12 counts including assault for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers near her home in the occupied West Bank.

Hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel in the December 15 incident caught on video, she could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

She will face a military court on Monday which will determine whether she stays in detention until her trial begins.