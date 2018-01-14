Members of Venezuela's leftist government and opposition concluded a round of talks in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, failing to reach a deal to address the country's political and economic crisis.

Saying they had made strides but needed more time, the parties announced another round of talks to begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.

The result prolongs the standoff between the government and the opposition, who have tried and failed for years to strike a pact. The two sides last met for talks in December.

Nevertheless, Dominican President Danilo Medina, who led the negotiations, expressed optimism about the progress made during the round.

"Although we have made extremely important advances, we still have pending matters that must be discussed," he said at a press conference following the end of the talks.