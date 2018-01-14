WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan talks in Dominican Republic end without agreement
Representatives of the Venezuelan government and opposition said they made strides during the talks but needed more time. The next round of talks will begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.
Venezuelan talks in Dominican Republic end without agreement
Julio Borges (R), former president of Venezuela's National Assembly and lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), addresses the media during talks with delegates of President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on January 13, 2018. / Reuters
January 14, 2018

Members of Venezuela's leftist government and opposition concluded a round of talks in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, failing to reach a deal to address the country's political and economic crisis.

Saying they had made strides but needed more time, the parties announced another round of talks to begin in the Dominican Republic on January 18.

The result prolongs the standoff between the government and the opposition, who have tried and failed for years to strike a pact. The two sides last met for talks in December.

Nevertheless, Dominican President Danilo Medina, who led the negotiations, expressed optimism about the progress made during the round.

"Although we have made extremely important advances, we still have pending matters that must be discussed," he said at a press conference following the end of the talks.

Recommended

Representatives from Bolivia, Chile, Mexico and Nicaragua also participated in the discussions.

The parties did not detail where they had made progress.

As millions of Venezuelans grapple with shortages of food and basic goods, the opposition leaders are demanding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accept humanitarian assistance from abroad, in addition to releasing several hundred jailed political activists.

"These days and hours of intense work are not enough to achieve what our people, the Venezuelan people, need to have an avenue, a path of hope," said Julio Borges, who is the president of the country's National Assembly that is controlled by the opposition, at the press conference.

For its part, the government wants the opposition's help in pushing for the elimination of sanctions levied last year by US President Donald Trump's administration.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time