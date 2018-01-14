The US-led coalition is working with its Syrian militia allies to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel , the coalition said on Sunday, a move that has added to Turkish anger over US support for YPG militants in Syria.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters the US training of the "Border Security Force" is the reason that the US charge d'affaires was summone d in Ankara on Wednesday. The official did not elaborate.

The force, whose inaugural class is currently being trained, will be deployed at the borders of the area controlled by the SDF - an alliance of militias in northern and eastern Syria dominated by the YPG.

Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday Ankara serves its right to respond to terrorism in whatever way it seems necessary.

He also added that US training of Syrian border force including YPG militia is a worrying step and unacceptable.

TRT World'sBen Said has this report.

In an email to Reuters, the coalition's Public Affairs Office confirmed details of the new force reported by The Defense Post. About half the force will be SDF veterans, and recruiting for the other half is underway, the coalition's Public Affairs Office said.

The force will deploy along the border with Turkey to the north, the Iraqi border to the southeast, and along the Euphrates River Valley, which broadly acts as the dividing line separating the US-backed SDF and Syrian regime forces backed by Iran and Russia.

US support for the SDF has put enormous strain on ties with NATO ally Turkey, which views the YPG as an extension of the PKK, that is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The PKK has waged an armed campaign against Turkish state since 1984. Some 40,000 people have been killed in the clashes mainly concentrated in Turkey's southeast, as well as various attacks elsewhere in the country.

Turkey has repeatedly said it would not tolerate terror organisations such as the YPG forming a corridor in northern Syria along Turkey’s borders and its foreign ministry issued this statement in response to the development.