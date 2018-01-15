Dolores O‘Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 46 during a recording trip to London, her publicist said.

The cause of death was unclear.

O‘Riordan’s distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits Linger and Zombie.

The band went on to sell over 40 million records to become Ireland’s second-best-selling rock band after U2.