A leading Serb politician in northern Kosovo was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, raising ethnic tensions in the region and halting EU-mediated talks between Kosovo and Serbia on the day they were due to resume.

Assailants opened fire on Oliver Ivanovic close to the offices of his political party in the Serb-controlled northern city of Mitrovica. He was taken to a hospital but doctors were unable to save him.

The doctors said that Ivanovic received at least five gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The assailants escaped in a car that was later found burned out. Kosovo police sealed off the area of the shooting and were looking for the attackers.

Attack might raise tensions

The Serb delegation at EU talks due to start in Brussels on Tuesday immediately left to return to Belgrade.

Delegation leader Marko Djuric said that "whoever is behind this attack ... whether they are Serb, Albanian or any other criminals, they must be punished."