Former world champions Williams have put their faith in the youngest and least experienced driver lineup on the Formula One starting grid, and it could come back and bite them.

Canadian Lance Stroll (19) and Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin (22), the latter announced on Tuesday, will be the rawest pairing to start a season for the team who were third overall in 2015 but have been fifth for the past two years.

Winners of nine constructors’ and seven drivers’ crowns between 1980 and 1997, Williams finished far behind Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and Force India last year and 2018 could be even tougher with McLaren and Renault likely to be on the rise.

Sirotkin was a development driver for Renault last year but was passed over in favour of Spaniard Carlos Sainz when it came to choosing a replacement for under-performing Briton Jolyon Palmer.

Unlike McLaren, who have two times world champion Fernando Alonso and have just ditched Honda for Renault power after three dismal seasons, Williams now have no previous grand prix winners in one of their race cars.

They do have Robert Kubica in a reserve role but the Pole, a race winner with BMW-Sauber in 2008, also has questions to answer after a 2011 rally accident partly severed his right arm and left it with limited movement.

He has not raced in F1 since then.

If some suspect financial clout played a part in the lineup, with Sirotkin backed by Russian oligarch Boris Rotenberg while Stroll’s father is also a billionaire, the team pointed to an extensive evaluation process.