In last September's German elections, the right wing Alternative For Deutschland (AfD) became the first far-right party to win seats in the German parliament since the Second World War.

The shock result weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel who is still struggling to form a coalition government.

In eastern Germany, Hajo Exner used to vote for Angela Merkel and Ramona Poniatowski never voted. But today they are the supporters of far-right AfD.

"It's a people's party, and it talks to people, not like other parties. And for me it's their social agenda, dealing with poverty, health cuts, all the things we lack." Poniatowski said.