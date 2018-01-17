WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany's far-right AfD rises after election breakthrough
Chancellor Angela Merkel was Europe's most powerful politician but many of her traditional supporters punished her by voting AfD.
Germany's far-right AfD rises after election breakthrough
Alexander Gauland of Germany's far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) during a campaign in Frankfurt Oder, Germany, September 11, 2017. / Reuters Archive
January 17, 2018

In last September's German elections, the right wing Alternative For Deutschland (AfD) became the first far-right party to win seats in the German parliament since the Second World War. 

The shock result weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel who is still struggling to form a coalition government. 

In eastern Germany, Hajo Exner used to vote for Angela Merkel and Ramona Poniatowski never voted. But today they are the supporters of far-right AfD. 

"It's a people's party, and it talks to people, not like other parties. And for me it's their social agenda, dealing with poverty, health cuts, all the things we lack." Poniatowski said. 

Recommended

Merkel was Europe's most powerful politician but many of her traditional supporters punished her by voting AfD.

As a result, she is now struggling to patch together a new coalition with the left of centre Social Democrats (SPD).

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Gorlitz town in eastern Germany to find out why so many people support the AfD. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin