Gaza rebuilding efforts continue nearly four years after Israeli offensive
The UN says around 70 percent of Gaza's destroyed homes have now been rebuilt, but many families are still homeless.
A Palestinian woman holds her child as she stands outside her dwelling on a stormy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip January 5, 2018. / Reuters
January 20, 2018

The Al Khaldi family in Gaza City are returning home after nearly four years.

An Israeli air strike in 2014 brought down the building where they used to live.

There was widespread destruction of homes and schools as Israel carried out air strikes and shelling on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip in what it dubbed "Operation Protective Edge".

The 50-day-violence damaged 130,000 homes and displaced 500,000 Gazans, according to the United Nations. 

Samir al Khaldi says the entire building was reduced to rubble in 10 minutes.

His wife, Sahar, says she hopes the family will not have to relive the experience.

According to UN statistics, around 70 percent of the 126,000 Gaza homes that were damaged or destroyed in the 2014 war have been rebuilt.

TRT World's Suheil Damouny reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
