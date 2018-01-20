The Turkish military on Saturday announced it launched Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin region on Saturday at 14:00 GMT.

The Turkish General Staff made the announcement in a statement published on its website, saying the objective of the mission is to “establish security and stability on our borders and region, to eliminate terrorists of PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh.”

The statement also said the operation also aims to “save our friends and brothers” from the oppression and cruelty of terrorist groups, adding the operation only targets terrorists and their shelters, weapons and material belonging to them.

It said the operation will also take sensitivity into account and no civilian or innocent person would be harmed.

Speaking to TRT World in a live broadcast, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the objective of the operation is to ensure the safety of Turkey’s borders and civilians in the area.

Targets hit

Security officials who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media said Turkish fighter jets hit 108 out of 113 targets in the region shortly after the operation started.

The YPG-held Minnigh military airbase was among the targets hit by Turkish jets, as well as YPG observation points in the villages of Jalama, Himdia, Hajlar, Fraria and Tal Sallur.

The officials added that all injured and dead belong to the YPG.

Civilians were given the opportunity to leave the area but the YPG, in cooperation with Bashar al Assad's regime forces, had closed the road from Afrin to Aleppo in a bid to use civilians as human shields, the officials said.

Lokman B. Cetinkaya, a researcher at Istanbul FSM University, explains how the operation spans out in the context of international law.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had "de-facto" already launched an operation on the ground to oust the YPG from the Syrian border town of Afrin.

"The Afrin operation has de-facto been started on the ground," Erdogan said in a televised speech in the city of Kutahya, without specifying further. "This will be followed by Manbij," he added, referring to another YPG-controlled Syrian town to the east.

Turkey considers the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, to be a branch of the PKK, which for decades has waged an armed campaign in Turkey that has killed some 40,000 civilians and security officers.

Despite the PKK being recognised as a terrorist organisation not only by Turkey but also by the US and the EU, the US considers the PKK's Syrian offshoot to be an ally in the fight against Daesh.

YPG militants comprise the bulk of fighters in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, which controls a long strip of land in northern Syria along Turkey's southern border.

Erdogan criticised the United States for working with the PKK, saying they are "trying their best to deceive Turkey and the world."