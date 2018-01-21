Tunisia police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators demanding jobs in the southern town of Metlaoui on Sunday, witnesses said, days after violent protests across the country against price hikes subsided.

The protesters closed roads and burned tyres to demand jobs after the state-owned phosphate company Gafsa (CPG) released the results of a recruitment campaign.

"Police are pursuing protesters and firing gas bombs, as youths closed the streets in Metlaoui," Issam Chahbani, a resident, told Reuters.

"There is a feeling of injustice and marginalization here ... We're only asking for jobs and development."

In Mdihla town in the same region, protesters clashed with police to press for jobs in CPG, witnesses told Reuters.

Violent protests erupted this month in several towns and cities across Tunisia following tax and price hikes imposed on Jan. 1 by a government seeking to reduce a budget deficit to meet an agreement with its international donors. One demonstrator was killed during the protests.

The unrest subsided last week after the government responded by pledging extra aid for poor families and those in need.