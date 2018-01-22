Adventure movie 'Transformers: The Last Knight' led nominations on Monday for the annual Razzie Awards, for the year's worst films on a list packed with former Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson and Russell Crowe.

The tongue-in-cheek Razzies, created in 1980, serve as an antidote to Hollywood's Oscars ceremony. Winners of the year's worst films — if they turn up — will be given a gold, spray-painted trophy at a ceremony held on the eve of the Academy Awards in March.

'Transformers: The Last Knight', the latest in the action franchise, replete with toys that change from robots to vehicles, earned nine nominations, including worst picture and worst acting nods for many of its star-studded cast, including Anthony Hopkins and Mark Wahlberg.

Despite lacklustre reviews, the 5th film in the series earned a healthy $605 million at the worldwide box office in 2017.

Razzie founder John Wilson called 'Fifty Shades Darker', based on the best-selling erotic novels, "more sleep-inducing than sexy," while the reboot of 'Baywatch' was among the worst picture contenders.