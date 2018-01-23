A Pakistani student shot and killed his school principal on Monday, in a dispute over the student skipping classes to attend rallies supporting the country’s strict blasphemy laws, a police official said.

Sareer Ahmed, principal of the private Islamia College in Khyber Pakhtunhwa province's northern town of Charsadda, had an argument with one of his students for missing a number of classes.

The student then shot the principal on campus, local police chief Zahoor Afridi said.

He said the unnamed student had attended a sit-in staged by a new religious political party, Tehreek e Labaik, late last year to oppose a small change in wording to an electoral law, which it said amounted to blasphemy.

The protest, which brought the capital Islamabad to a standstill, ended in clashes between police and demonstrators that killed seven people and injured over 200.

It also led the government to back down and accept the resignation of a minister accused of blasphemy.

“Obviously now he is going to say that he (the principal) committed blasphemy. This is a very unfortunate incident,” Afridi added.

Insulting Islam and its prophet is punishable by death under Pakistani law, and blasphemy accusations stir such emotions that they are difficult to defend against.