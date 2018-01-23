WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tsunami alert issued after earthquake in Alaska
Americans warned of possible tsunami down the Canadian and US west coast following the magnitude 8.2 earthquake that hit the Gulf of Alaska in the early hours.
Tsunami alert issued after earthquake in Alaska
Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland." / TRTWorld
January 23, 2018

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake hit the Gulf of Alaska in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting warnings of a possible tsunami down the Canadian and US west coast.

Local radio on the Alaskan island of Kodiak, close to the epicenter, urged listeners to move away from coastal areas.

"This is a tsunami warning. this is not a drill. Please get out to higher ground," said the announcer on KMXT public radio. "If you are on the flats, get up on one of the hills ... Just go high."

Hawaii, which was earlier said to be at risk, is no longer considering the tsunami watch, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. Therefore ... the tsunami watch for Hawaii is now canceled," it said.

No reports of casualties 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Recommended

The quake hit around 250 km southeast of Chiniak, Alaska at a depth of 25 km at 0931 GMT, the US Geological Survey said.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring," the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said in a warning for Alaska and British Columbia.

Coastal areas in western US alerted

A tsunami watch for the entire US west coast and Hawaii were issued.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

If a tsunami is generated, it could reach Hawaii by 1423 GMT at the earliest, it added.

Japan's meteorological agency said it was monitoring the situation but did not issue a tsunami alert.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin