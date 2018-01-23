A magnitude 8.2 earthquake hit the Gulf of Alaska in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting warnings of a possible tsunami down the Canadian and US west coast.

Local radio on the Alaskan island of Kodiak, close to the epicenter, urged listeners to move away from coastal areas.

"This is a tsunami warning. this is not a drill. Please get out to higher ground," said the announcer on KMXT public radio. "If you are on the flats, get up on one of the hills ... Just go high."

Hawaii, which was earlier said to be at risk, is no longer considering the tsunami watch, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

"Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. Therefore ... the tsunami watch for Hawaii is now canceled," it said.

No reports of casualties

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.