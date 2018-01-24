POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Kerber into Australian Open semis in spectacular fashion
The 2016 winner, seeded 21, brushed aside Madison Keys, 6-1, 6-2, breaking her much-vaunted serve at will as she triumphed in 51 one-sided minutes at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
Kerber into Australian Open semis in spectacular fashion
Germany's Angelique Kerber makes a backhand return to United States' Madison Keys during their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. / AP
January 24, 2018

Former champion Angelique Kerber signalled her intent to wrest back the Australian Open title as she brutally crushed US Open finalist Madison Keys on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

The 2016 winner, seeded 21, brushed aside the American 17th seed 6-1, 6-2, breaking her much-vaunted serve at will as she triumphed in 51 one-sided minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"It's always tough to play against Madison," said Germany's Kerber, who also won the US Open in 2016.

"She is hitting the ball so hard and I was just trying from the beginning, like I played the whole week, just to play my game.

"I love playing in Australia and on Rod Laver Arena. I have so many good memories here."

The match was billed as a classic contrast of styles, the big-serving power game of Keys versus the scurrying, chase-everything-down, all-action approach of Kerber.

For Keys so much depends on the serve, which is a formidable weapon.

When on song it sets up the American's power game as in her last-16 match when she blew away Caroline Garcia with 32 winners on the back of nine aces.

Recommended

Negated

But on Wednesday Kerber negated it from the off, winning 57 percent of points on Keys' first serve.

And, without a plan B, Keys was broken four times in an error-riddled five games as the German raced to the first set 6-1 in 22 minutes and went 3-1 up in the second.

"I was not thinking a lot about winners or errors, I was staying in the moment and tried to play every single point," Kerber said.

"I'm just happy to get through and be here in the semis."

Keys, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne in 2015, momentarily held back the tide with a break to love to get back to 3-2.

But the German juggernaut rolled on with a break back and a dominant hold, sealed with a tremendous overhead from near the baseline, to give Kerber a 5-2 advantage.

Keys, serving to stay in the tournament, opened with two double faults and moments later Kerber was back in the semi-finals where she will face either top seed Simona Halep or sixth seed Karolina Pliskova.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown