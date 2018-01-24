Former champion Angelique Kerber signalled her intent to wrest back the Australian Open title as she brutally crushed US Open finalist Madison Keys on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals.

The 2016 winner, seeded 21, brushed aside the American 17th seed 6-1, 6-2, breaking her much-vaunted serve at will as she triumphed in 51 one-sided minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"It's always tough to play against Madison," said Germany's Kerber, who also won the US Open in 2016.

"She is hitting the ball so hard and I was just trying from the beginning, like I played the whole week, just to play my game.

"I love playing in Australia and on Rod Laver Arena. I have so many good memories here."

The match was billed as a classic contrast of styles, the big-serving power game of Keys versus the scurrying, chase-everything-down, all-action approach of Kerber.

For Keys so much depends on the serve, which is a formidable weapon.

When on song it sets up the American's power game as in her last-16 match when she blew away Caroline Garcia with 32 winners on the back of nine aces.