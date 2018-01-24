Gunmen blasted their way into Save the Children's office in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Wednesday, witnesses and officials said, in an attack that has killed two and wounded over 12 people.

After blowing up a car outside the British charity's compound in Jalalabad city, the attackers used a rocket-propelled grenade to storm the complex in the latest attack on a foreign aid group in the war-torn country.

Save the Children has suspended operations in Afghanistan after the deadly raid claimed by Daesh on its office.

"In response to this, all of our programmes across Afghanistan have been temporarily suspended and our offices are closed," Save the Children spokesperson said in a statement.

The militant group's news agency Amaq said the operation involved a car bomb and three other attacks that targeted British, Swedish, and Afghani government institutions in Jalalabad, without providing further details.

Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said the raid started at 0440 GMT (9:10 am local time) – shortly after staff would have arrived at the office.

"A group of armed men then entered the compound. So far 11 wounded people have been brought to hospitals," Khogyani said.

Mohammad Amin, who was inside the compound when the attackers launched the raid, said from his hospital bed that he heard "a big blast."

"We ran for cover and I saw a gunman hitting the main gate with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) to enter the compound. I jumped out of the window." Amin said.

Afghan TV news channels showed a thick plume of black smoke rising above the compound and what appeared to be at least one vehicle on fire outside the office.

