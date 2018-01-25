The former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team Larry Nassar has been jailed for up to 175 years, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes.

For two decades Larry Nassar exploited his status as a doctor to sexually abuse the women and girls who would come to him for medical treatment.

Nassar – once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's top Olympic gymnasts – had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.