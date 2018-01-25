A politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric, has resigned from its board and converted to Islam, the party said on Wednesday.

Arthur Wagner quit his AfD leadership post in the eastern state of Brandenburg. Whether he remains a member of the party, which says Islam is incompatible with Germany's constitution and wants a ban on minarets and the face-covering burqa, is unclear. Wagner has not commented on his situation, and sources are confused about his status within the party.

The AfD became Germany's third-largest party in parliament after last September's general election.

Earlier this month, an AfD lawmaker caused a furore after accusing police of "appeasing the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men" by tweeting in Arabic.