Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to leave
Pakistan seeks to send nearly 1.4 million Afghan refugees back home after hosting the community for almost four decades.
Afghan refugee children pose for a picture as they play in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 13, 2018. / Reuters
January 30, 2018

The Pakistani government wants to repatriate Afghan refugees, saying some refugee facilities pose a security risk for the country.

The move comes as Pakistan treads a rocky patch in its relations with the US – currently fighting its war on terror in Afghanistan.

"We seriously believe that terrorists might be hiding or the people living in the camps might morph into terrorism or terrorists, so there is urgent need that refugees should return and these camps should be cleared," said Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

But some refugees who are well settled in Pakistan seek to stay in the country until peace is returned to Afghanistan.

"I have no intention to go back to Afghanistan but I have to go if Pakistan sends us back either by force or through any means," said Abdul Wahab, an Afghan refugee.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has cautioned Pakistan against expelling nearly 1.4 million registered Afghans. Unofficial estimates suggest a further 700,000 undocumented refugees could be in the country.

"The UNHCR continues to emphasise that repatriation of refugees needs to voluntary and safe and dignified. Any forceful repatriation or attempt to harass refugees will tantamount to violate the international principles of refugee protection," said Qaiser Afridi, a spokesperson of the UNHCR.

TRT World'sKamran Yousaf reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
