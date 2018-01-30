Rifts exploded within the US-backed Saudi-led alliance ostensibly supporting Yemen's president while fighting Houthi rebels. Fierce infighting has turned the southern city of Aden has become a war zone.

The Saudi coalition that includes the United Arab Emirates as a key ally has been battling rebels in northern Yemen for nearly three years on behalf of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government.

However, Yemeni separatists backed by UAE seized the area around the presidential palace on Tuesday. Aden airport has been shut down, schools and shops closed, and families fled districts with the most intense battles.

The violence has killed at least 36 people and wounded 185 since Sunday, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The new split brings more uncertainty and violence in a nearly 3-year-old conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Here is a look at what's happening.

TRT World's Arabella Munro has more.

Who is fighting whom?

Despite the Houthis as a common enemy, the UAE and Hadi have been locked in a long-running power struggle, which boiled over on Sunday.

Forces loyal to Hadi have largely been defeated in Aden by a separatist group calling itself the Southern Transitional Council and its forces known as the Security Belt, which was formed, financed and armed by the UAE.

The council is led by Aidarous al Zubaidi, once the governor of Aden who was forced out of his post by Hadi last year. Zubaidi joined forces with southern separatist factions fighting for the coalition. The council advocates secession and a return to the pre-1990 situation when there were two Yemeni states.

Last week, the council gave an ultimatum to Hadi to fire his government over allegations of corruption and incompetence. As the Sunday deadline was expiring, the separatists and Hadi's forces pounded each other using tanks, artillery and machine guns.

In less than three days, the council forces seized control of most of Aden, including the district where the president's Mashiq Palace is located. Members of Hadi's government are preparing to flee, reports suggest the prime minister is one of them.

Why did they turn against each other?

Hadi has been at odds with the UAE for most of the past two years.