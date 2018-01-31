Catalonia postponed the election of a new regional president on Tuesday until further notice after Spain's highest court said the sole nominee, separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, was ineligible while he remains a fugitive from justice in Belgium.

"On January 22, we proposed President Carles Puigdemont i Casamajo as candidate to be sworn-in as Catalonia's president. It wasn't a random decision, neither personal one," said Catalan parliament speaker Roger Torrent, announcing the delay.

"It was the result of the will expressed by a majority from this parliament. In order to maintain this will, I will not propose any other candidate to be sworn-in."

The industrial northeastern region's drive for a split from Spain has led it to clash with the central government in Madrid and the judiciary, which say a declaration of independence is against the country's 39-year-old constitution.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

Puigdemont disappointed

Puigdemont, speaking from Belgium late on Tuesday, said he was disappointed at the postponed vote. "No other candidate is possible," he said.

Earlier, hundreds of pro-independence protesters, many wearing Puigdemont masks, broke through a police cordon and climbed over a fence to reach the grounds of the regional parliament in Barcelona chanting "Puigdemont, our president" and "Where are the politicians we voted for?"