Pakistan's foreign minister has arrived in India to take part in an international conference, the first official visit by a senior Pakistani official to the country's eastern neighbour since 2016.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] meeting of foreign ministers, along with counterparts from China and Russia.

"I am very happy that today I have arrived here leading the delegation of Pakistan," he told reporters.

Bhutto Zardari gave no indication whether he would hold one-on-one talks with his opposite number in India, but said he hoped the SCO meeting would be "very successful".

"During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," he tweeted before arriving in Goa.

"Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," said Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistani diplomat's trip has attracted criticism from the main opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI], which said the visit is meant to please right-wing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, his predecessor and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi backed the visit, hoping that it would not be a "missed opportunity."

The South Asian neighbours have fought three full-fledged wars since they were created at the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, and relations between the nuclear-armed countries have remained tense in recent years, mainly over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

India has stationed over 500,000 troops in the region since 1989 when the popular armed revolt broke out against New Delhi's rule.

Pakistan suspended trade and diplomatic ties with India in 2019, when New Delhi annexed and imposed direct rule on the part of Muslim-majority Kashmir it controls and enforced a heavy security lockdown.

Both countries withdrew their top diplomats and several consular staff were expelled or withdrawn in tit-for-tat measures.

That development came after a military standoff earlier in the year — also centred over Kashmir — that saw both countries launch air strikes and an Indian fighter jet shot down and its pilot captured by Pakistan.