With less than two months left until Egypt’s presidential elections, opposition parties are calling for the Egyptian people to boycott the vote.

Opposition leaders, including a former presidential candidate, described the upcoming elections a sham and urged Egyptians not to recognise the outcome.

The call was met with a warning from general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who came to power after a coup that ousted Mohamed Morsi in 2013.