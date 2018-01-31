WORLD
1 MIN READ
Egypt's opposition calls for elections boycott
With only one contender due to run against incumbent Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al Sisi in the upcoming elections, opposition leaders are urging a boycott, calling the process unfair and the elections a sham.
Egypt's opposition calls for elections boycott
A string of candidates have withdrawn from the election on concerns over intimidation and the arrest of Sisi's leading challenger. Sisi has one contender, Mousa Mostafa Mousa, leader of the Ghad party, which had endorsed Sisi for a second term. / Reuters
January 31, 2018

With less than two months left until Egypt’s presidential elections, opposition parties are calling for the Egyptian people to boycott the vote. 

Opposition leaders, including a former presidential candidate, described the upcoming elections a sham and urged Egyptians not to recognise the outcome. 

The call was met with a warning from general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al Sisi, who came to power after a coup that ousted Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Recommended

Sisi's critics say he is virtually guaranteed to win a second four-year term because the process is no longer fair. 

TRT World’s Kerry Alexandra reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices