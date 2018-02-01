Researchers in Japan and Australia say they have made important progress in developing a blood test that could help doctors detect who might develop Alzheimer's disease in the future.

In a study published in the journal Nature, the scientists said the test—which can detect a toxic protein known as amyloid beta, linked to Alzheimer's—was more than 90 percent accurate in research involving around 370 people.

Dementia, of which Alzheimer’s is the most common form, affects nearly 50 million people worldwide, and is expected to affect more than 131 million by 2050, according to the non-profit campaign group Alzheimer’s Disease International.

Currently, doctors use brain scans or invasive cerebrospinal fluid testing, also known as a spinal tap, to try and see whether patients have a build up of amyloid beta in the brain. But these tests are invasive, expensive and may only show results when the disease has already started to progress.

Despite decades of scientific research, there is no treatment that can slow the progression of Alzheimer‘s. Current drugs can do no more than ease some of the symptoms.

Having a simple, low-cost blood test could make it easier for pharmaceutical companies to find enough people at risk of developing Alzheimer's, to test potential new drugs to fight the disease, said Katsuhiko Yanagisawa, who was part of the Nature study at the Japanese National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology.

Since Alzheimer's disease is thought to start developing years before patients have any symptoms of memory loss, experts say an important factor in finding an effective treatment will be the ability to accurately detect signs of the disease early.