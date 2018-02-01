The Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) have captured two more towns in Syria's Afrin as the Operation Olive Branch continues to advance.

The strategic town of Bulbul was captured from the YPG in what has been called an "important phase" of the operation.

In the past 13 days, Turkey has captured an 18-kilometer stretch of land near its border with Syria, and they are fighting on several other fronts alongside its ally the FSA with plans of encircling Afrin.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from the border.

On January 20, Turkey launched the operation to clear the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.