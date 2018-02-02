Five army officers were killed on Friday after two training helicopters crashed into each other near a lake in southern France, officials said, one of the deadliest such accidents involving the country's armed forces in recent years.

The collision took place near the lake of Carces, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the resort of Saint-Tropez, just a few minutes after takeoff at 0730 GMT.

All three people aboard one craft, and the two in the other, perished in the crash, the Marseille prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said on Friday.

The cause of the accident was still unclear, and Tarabeux said the helicopters were not equipped with "black box" data recorders that might have explained what happened.

But he said that the three instructors involved in the exercise were "experienced" as were the two trainees who were with them, and that investigators had excluded the possibility that the helicopters had hit a power line.

A director at the nearby EALAT light-aircraft training school where the two Gazelle helicopters were based said the two instructors at the controls each had 3,000 to 5,000 hours of flight on their record.

"I don't think it's a pilot error - maybe a lapse of concentration, or a mechanical problem," he said.

The two aircraft were discovered about 600 metres apart, one having crashed onto a road and the other in a forest, Tarabeux said at a press conference on a tarmac at the EALAT school alongside defence minister Florence Parly.

One helicopter shattered on impact, spreading debris across a wide area, while the other burst into flames when it hit the ground.