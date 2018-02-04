Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during an arrest raid in the village of Burqin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said on Saturday.

The teen suffered a severe head wound during the raid and was transferred to Jenin’s state hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said the teenager killed on Saturday was 19 year-old Semir Abu Ubeyd, while the hospital in Jenin where he was taken said he had been shot in the head.