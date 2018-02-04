"Watu Wote" is one of the first Kenyan films to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film.

"Watu Wote" means "All of Us" in Swahili, the language spoken in Kenya. It depicts the true story of an extremist terror attack on a bus in the country.

Al Shabab militants attacked the bus in north-eastern Kenya just before Christmas, on December 21, 2015.

During the attack, some of the Muslim passengers helped shield and save the lives of a group of their fellow Christian passengers.

The incident inspired German film students to make a film about the attack.