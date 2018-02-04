Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday won re-election for a second term, seeing off a leftist challenger with vows to restart talks to unify the island and cement an economic recovery.

Anastasiades beat leftist challenger Stavros Malas to win a second round run-off on Sunday with 55.99 percent of the vote following a campaign portraying the incumbent as a steady pair of hands.

Apathy has been on the rise after a lacklustre campaign - especially among young voters - and the final official turnout stood at 73 percent.

Jubilant supporters of Anastasiades began to gather at the inauguration venue in Nicosia ahead of a swearing-in ceremony.

"I was confident because people could see all he has done during the past five years and see that he is the man the country needs," lawyer Christina Zikkou said.

Defeated Malas said the result was "disappointing but we have to accept it".

"The struggle for social justice and the Cyprus problem does not end with these elections...our fight is not lost," he said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Anastasiades and said he hoped the victor would "continue to pursue... the policies that have steered Cyprus on the path of economic growth."

"I would also like to take this opportunity to assure you that I stand ready as ever to assist in the efforts to bring to an end the division of the island and achieve the reunification of Cyprus," Juncker said in a message.

Although he failed to achieve a breakthrough on reunification, Anastasiades won plaudits during his first term as president for steadying an economy that was in the midst of a dramatic meltdown when he took over in 2013.

Reunification push?