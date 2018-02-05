Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday declared a 15-day state of emergency as security forces stormed the Supreme Court in a sign that the crisis, partly over a jailed former president, is coming to a head.

The move came after opposition leaders in the Maldives urged the international community to pressure Yameen into obeying a court order to free political prisoners and "restore democracy" in the troubled islands.

"The President has been compelled to declare a state of emergency, due to the risk currently posed to national security," said a statement from the president's office. "Implementation of the Supreme Court ruling is – in its current form – incompatible with maintenance of public safety."

The statement also added that "despite the declaration of the state of emergency, there will be no enforcement of a curfew; and general movements, services and businesses will not be affected."

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked Yameen to comply with its order, saying the dissidents must be released because their trials were politically motivated and flawed.

But Yameen's government has so far refused to release nine jailed dissidents and reinstate opposition lawmakers as ordered by the Maldives' top court.

The court's ruling also opens the way for exiled former leader of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed to run for president after the Supreme Court quashed his conviction for terrorism.

"The Maldives Supreme Court has finally spoken. In the past, previously, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has already ruled that my charge, the trial and the sentence, were all politically motivated and that I should be released," said Nasheed.

Meanwhile, Maldives police arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom on Monday, his spokesman Abdul Aleem said.

Gayoom, who is Yameen's half-brother and ruled the country for 30 years until 2008, was arrested at his residence, along with his son-in-law.

Gayoom's son Farish, an opposition lawmaker, is among jailed opposition leaders that were ordered to be freed.

The strongman leader has remained defiant, suspending parliament, ordering the arrest of two returning opposition defectors and staging a rally late on Sunday with hundreds of supporters in the capital Male.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

Reaction to Yameen

The United States on Monday called on the Maldives government and military to respect the rule of law after the president of the archipelago declared a state of emergency.

Nasheed - who was barred from contesting any election after a controversial 2015 conviction on a terrorism charge - has described Yameen's refusal to obey the Supreme Court as a "coup".

The court's ruling "effectively ends President Yameen's authoritarian rule", said Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party.