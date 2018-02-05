The only surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, defied Belgian judges on Monday, refusing to stand before a judge and answer questions.

Abdeslam's arrest ended four months on the run as Europe's most wanted man following the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people, and in which his brother Brahim is alleged to have carried out a suicide bombing.

The 28-year-old, who has grown long hair and a beard during his nearly two years behind bars told the court, "I am not afraid of you. I am not afraid of your allies."

The Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent alleged that the court in Brussels was biased against Muslims as he explained why he would not cooperate despite having asked to attend the trial.

"My silence does not make me a criminal - it's my defence," Abdeslam said. "Muslims are judged and treated in the worst of ways — mercilessly. There is no presumption of innocence."

His refusal to cooperate frustrated some at the court whose relatives died in Paris on November 13, 2015.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

Abdeslam also refused to allow photographs or video images to be taken of him.

He has point-blank refused to speak to investigators since his arrest in Brussels March 2016, three days after the gun battle in the Forest district of the city for which he is on trial.

At the time he initially answered some investigators' questions, but then refused to answer other questions.

Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari, a 24-year-old Tunisian arrested with him, face charges of attempted terrorist murder of police officers and carrying banned weapons.

Three police officers were wounded and an Algerian fellow militant was killed.

The pair face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Heavy police presence

Police officers wearing body armour and black balaclavas with eye- and mouth-holes stood guard next to them as the trial started.

Abdeslam, wearing a long-sleeved light shirt and dark trousers, launched into his diatribe after presiding judge Marie-France Keutgen asked why he insisted on attending the trial when he refused to answer questions about the charges against him.

The judge rejected his accusations of bias, insisting he was presumed innocent.