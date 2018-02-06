A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the coastal city of Hualien in Taiwan late on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, killing at least four people and causing several buildings to collapse.

The quake struck about 22 kilometres (14 miles) northeast of Hualien shortly before midnight, and the epicentre was very shallow at just 1km, the USGS said.

"The president has asked the cabinet and related ministries to immediately launch the 'disaster mechanism' and to work at the fastest rate on disaster relief work," President Tsai Ing-wen's office said in a statement.

TRT World spoke to journalist Joseph Gorka for this update.

Lai said the government was urgently repairing a major highway damaged by the quake.

A number of aftershocks hit the area, but there was no word of any tsunami warning.

The government confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday that the Marshal Hotel in Hualien had collapsed, trapping three people inside.

Another building also collapsed in Hualien, it added, but did not say whether any people had been trapped there.