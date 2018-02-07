The UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday to discuss an appeal from UN aid officials for a month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, diplomats said.

Sweden and Kuwait requested the meeting of the top UN body on Wednesday as Syrian regime forces continued to shell rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing scores in some of the worst bloodshed in years.

Volunteer organisation, the White Helmets, says two days of air strikes by Russian and regime planes on the opposition-held area have killed 136 civilians. At least 22 children are among the victims. TRT World’s Denee Savoia has more.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, has called for a month-long ceasefire to allow aid convoys to reach civilians in Eastern Ghouta.