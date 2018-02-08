WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ayodhya Dispute : Supreme Court to begin final hearing
More than 25 years ago, a Hindu nationalist mob destroyed the Babri mosque sparking riots leading to hundreds of Muslims being killed.
Ayodhya Dispute : Supreme Court to begin final hearing
Babri mosque demolition in 1992 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. / AFP Archive
February 8, 2018

Hindus and Muslims have quarrelled for over a century over the history of the Babri mosque in the city of Ayodhya in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

More than 25 years ago, a Hindu mob destroyed the 16 Century mosque at the site, sparking riots that killed thousands of people.

Hindus claim that the first Mughal Emperor, Babur seized the birth place of their god, Ram and built the mosque on it. Historians and archeologists dispute this version of history.

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court decided that two thirds of the land be given to Hindus and one third to Muslims.

Recommended

But, on February 8, the court will hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the dispute. 

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests