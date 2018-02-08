WORLD
2 MIN READ
Demand for wood among Nigeria’s displaced puts pressure on forests
Some of Nigeria's displaced civilians who live in refugee camps rely on firewood to buy food for their families. But environmentalists say chopping down trees is putting considerable pressure on forests nearby.
Demand for wood among Nigeria’s displaced puts pressure on forests
The displaced people rely on the nearby forest to make a living but environmentalists are warning of deforestation. / TRTWorld
February 8, 2018

At the Muna garage camp in Maiduguri, northeastern Nigeria a group of displaced people run traditional wood carving businesses selling mortars and pestles, cooking sticks and furniture as well as wooden slates used by students in local schools.

Engaging in small businesses like these is an important source of livelihood for thousands of Nigeria's displaced.

The eight-year Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria's northeast has uprooted around two million people from their homes, some in Nigeria and some overseas.

The United Nations calls it one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Recommended

Meanwhile environmentalists are warning that deforestation around camps hosting refugees who rely on wood for fuel and to run their businesses is on the rise.

Depletion of forests also risks creating tensions with local communities and disrupting the ecosystem, as trees stabilize the climate, regulate water flows and provide shelter to numerous animal species, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests