Two Indian soldiers were killed on Saturday in an ongoing gunfight after suspected rebels attacked a military base in the Jammu region of India-administered Kashmir, officials said.

The pre-dawn attack left six others injured, after armed fighters stormed Sunjuwan Army camp near Jammu, the second largest city in the disputed Himalayan region close to the border with Pakistan.

"Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) have been killed and six others injured in Jammu militant attack," said Abdul Rehman Veeri, a senior minister in the region.

Jammu's regional police chief S D Singh said the attack kicked off around 4:55 am (2325 GMT Friday) when guards came under a hail of bullets near the base's boundary wall.

As of noon, fighting was still ongoing, said Singh, adding, the site was cordoned off and surrounded by police and army units called in as reinforcements.

"The fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn't known," he said. "They've been cornered in one of the family quarters."

There was no immediate confirmation on the number of attackers or the group they belong to.