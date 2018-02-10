Narendra Modi on Saturday became the first Indian prime minister to visit the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas as part of a Middle East tour.

The visit, which comes weeks after Modi hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seen as an Indian effort to balance its strengthening ties with the Jewish state.

Modi and his entourage flew in by helicopter from Jordan, landing near Abbas's Ramallah headquarters, an AFP reporter said.

The Indian and Palestinian leaders were set to discuss issues including information technology, health and tourism during the brief visit, after which Modi will return to Jordan.

Sanjeev Singh is senior editor at the Times of India newspaper. He explains the significance of Modi's visit to Palestine.