At least 27 people died and 16 others were injured when a bus carrying domestic tourists crashed on the Indonesian island of Java, police said on Saturday.

The crash happened when the bus, which had at least 40 people on board, hit a motorbike while heading down a hill at speed in the Subang region of West Java province, causing it to roll over multiple times.

Most of the passengers, who were on their way to a hot spring, were from South Tangerang in Java's Banten province.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision but said they suspect the vehicle's brakes failed to work.