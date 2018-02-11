Sri Lanka's ruling alliance was humiliated on Sunday in local elections seen as a test of its leadership and the party of ex-president Mahinda Rajapakse was on track for a shock landslide victory, results showed on Sunday.

The mid-term polls further strained the uneasy coalition between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as they faced a resurgent challenger in Rajapakse's new party.

Official results showed Rajapakse's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna -- SLPP or People's Front -- had won 143 of the 182 councils counted so far, out of a total of 340.

Wickremesinghe's United National Party was a distant second with 17 councils while Sirisena's Freedom Alliance languished with just seven.

Unofficial results showed Rajapakse's party comfortably leading in all regions bar the battled-scarred north and east where, as president, he brutally crushed a separatist movement to end the island's ethnic war in 2009.

The vote affects only the lowest rungs of Sri Lankan politics but the result is being seen as a stinging rebuke to the ruling coalition, which has struggled to pass promised post-war reforms.