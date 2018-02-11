The death toll from a rebel attack on an army base in the India-administered Kashmir climbed to 10, police said on Sunday, as a siege at the compound stretched into a second day.

A firefight erupted on Saturday when an unknown number of rebels stormed the Sunjuwan army base in Jammu, the second-largest city in the disputed Himalayan region bordering Pakistan.

Authorities initially said four people were killed in the brazen pre-dawn strike, but updated the death toll as elite Indian commandos flanked by armoured vehicles and helicopters searched the sprawling compound.

"Five soldiers, one civilian and four terrorists have been killed so far," the region's police chief Shesh Paul Vaid said.

Nine others, including women and children, were injured in the attack.

Tanks and helicopters employed

Local broadcasters showed tanks rolling into the camp late on Saturday and a helicopter hovering overhead as the attack unfolded.

Police said the assault began around 4:55 am on Saturday (2325 GMT Friday) when guards came under a hail of bullets near the base's boundary wall.

The intruders took positions inside a residential complex meant for soldiers' families as the army launched a counter-offensive to drive them out.

Unclear if the gunmen remain in the base

It is still unclear whether any gunmen remain on the compound.

Hindu-majority Jammu, located in the foothills of the mountainous region, is relatively peaceful but has repeatedly seen assaults on military bases close to the frontier with Pakistan.