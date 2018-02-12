As Turkey and the Free Syrian Army as part of Operation Olive Branch enter the PYD/YPG – the Syrian affiliate of the PKK – Afrin region [if !supportAnnotations]one can’t help but immediately think that this ought not to be the opposition's war.

In recent weeks, Assad, Iran and Russia have recently moved to conquer [if !supportAnnotations][endif] Idlib, with hundreds of thousands of Syrians cleansed from the opposition's largest remaining stronghold over a matter of weeks.

So why then are there several thousand Turkish-trained and armed Syrian opposition currently doing the bidding of Turkey and launching a ground assault on the PYD and its armed wing the People’s Protection Units (YPG)? Wouldn’t these forces be better utilised in Idlib fighting against Bashar al Assad?

Regardless of what one thinks of the YPG, or indeed the Syrian armed opposition, any reasonable observer would conclude that Syrian opposition forces fighting the PYD/YPG represents a further degradation in the conflict.

But Syria’s war is far from reasonable. As ever, while Olive Branch ought to be opposed by supporters of the Syrian revolution, the reality is that over the years this confrontation has become something of an inevitability.

The most obvious point is that the YPG has consistently sided with the enemies of the revolution and acted solely in its own interests – interests that are antagonistic to the rebellion

As I wrote previously, the YPG’s initial rise to power in Syria was not precipitated by a popular pulse among Kurds within “Rojava[if !supportNestedAnchors][endif]”[if !supportAnnotations], but rather due to a deal it made with Assad, in 2012 thanks to a combination of two important root factors; Assad’s forces withdrew from Rojava, so they could be utilised against the rebels, while the YPG was given de facto control of the area, with its rule being subsidised by Assad.

The YPG has never had any real will to support the cause of the revolution, while Turkey’s influence over the opposition meant that rebel overtures to the YPG [if !supportAnnotations][endif] by supporting autonomy have largely been off limits.

But these are the elements that underlie the consequent rebel-PYD animus. It’s perfectly true that two wrongs don’t make a right, but if you accept the argument – as many of the YPG's manifold supporters in the West do – that the YPG joining with Assad, Iran and Russia in conquering Free Aleppo was necessary to secure its own interests in Rojava, it’s difficult to then blame some of the Syrian opposition for participating in Olive Branch.

Are they not also simply doing what they believe is necessary to secure the interests of the anti-Assad cause? It was precisely the same with their participation in Euphrates Shield, which was the Turkish-backed offensive by rebels to take back Syrian towns and villages the YPG grabbed under the cover of Russian air strikes to try to join up the "cantons" that comprise Rojava.

While Turkey’s endgame in Afrin remains unnervingly nebulous and vague, the opposition perspective, however naive you might think it is, contains a logic.

Many of us warned that there would be ramifications of Aleppo falling in the manner it did. As rebel-supporting areas of the city were ethnically cleansed by the regime, or as mass terror was unleashed on Syrian residents of the recently conquered Aleppo by Assad’s ruthless organs of domination, the PYD’s enclaves were cooperating with the murderers, torturers and death squads.

And while revenge is never a good motive, the PYD’s support for Russia and Assad has obviously fostered the idea among anti-Assad rebels that the PYD is inexorably counter-revolutionary.

When Turkey and its allies intervened in Idlib[if !supportAnnotations]last Autumn to aid the existing moderate rebels counter the growing menace of Al Qaeda within the Hayat Tahrir al Sham coalition[if !supportAnnotations], many said this was secretly a move by Turkey to destroy the rebellion from within and force the rebels to accept Russia’s conception of ‘peace’.

But the reality is that Turkey managed to split HTS, with the al-Qaeda-supporting wing opposing Turkish intervention and continuing to wage war on the rebels, while the pro-intervention wing disowned Al Qaeda and sided with the moderate rebels and Turkey.

Establishing an opposition presence in Afrin would create a corridor from which they could confront and neutralise the Al Qaeda-linked wing of HTS.

But of even more importance, with an opposition presence established in the Afrin area, it makes it possible for them to defend Idlib and, in the long-term, liberate Aleppo.