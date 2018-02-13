Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi went on trial before an Israeli military court behind closed doors on Tuesday in a case that has drawn wide criticism of Israel for prosecuting the teenager.

Tamimi was charged for assault and incitement after a video of her slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers in the illegally occupied West Bank in December went viral.

After the prosecution read the indictment, the trial was adjourned until next month (March 11).

Earlier, the judge in the trial ordered journalists removed from the courtroom, ruling that open proceedings would not be in the interest of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who is being tried as a minor.

Only family members were allowed to remain in the courtroom, with diplomats present to observe also asked to leave.

A large crowd of journalists had shown up to cover the trial of Tamimi, whose case has gained international attention.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports.