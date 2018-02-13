Two decades after it scrapped its compulsory military service France will introduce a mandatory "national service" for all young people, the government said on Tuesday, confirming a campaign pledge by President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron took the country by surprise a year ago when he announced that, if elected, he would make all young people spend a month getting "a direct experience of military life with its know-how and demands".

He billed it as a way to build social cohesion and patriotism in a country battling deep divisions, by bringing young people from different backgrounds together in a barracks.

But the proposal raised hackles in the army, which is already stretched thin by anti-terrorism operations in the Middle East and West Africa as well as patrols against extremists at home.

Costs

Opposition parties and experts also warned of the costs involved in training up 600,000 and 800,000 youngsters a year.

Last week, Defence Minister Florence Parly appeared to cast doubt on the scope of the plan, saying it would "probably not be obligatory".

But government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux on Tuesday insisted that Macron would not beat a retreat on the proposal.