When Syrians took to the streets in 2011, Kurdish people were among those who revolted against the Syrian regime. Mustafa Radeef, a Syrian-Kurd and lawyer, was one of them. He defended the dissidents of the ruling Baath party who were jailed by the regime, and advocated for the rights of Kurds.

“Kurds have suffered from the regime’s injustice for two reasons. The first is being a Syrian, and the second is being Kurdish,” he tells TRT World.

“Historically, there wasn't any discrimination among the people from different components like Arabs, Kurds, and even Turkmens. Racial policies come only from the regime, like blocking the use of our language and the culture, blocking the celebrations, and also racist projects like not giving citizenship to Kurds.”

In the light of the Syrian government's policy that led to a census that denied citizenship to at least 120,000 Syrian Kurds in 1962, Kurds lacked protection, and faced barriers to access basic services due to the lack of identity papers.

Researches say, their lack of officially recognized identity put them in a vulnerable position, such as being criminalised. It often meant restrictions on travel and not being able to seek asylum. Those attempts mostly resulted in arrest.

Frustrated by the insufficient Kurdish representation in the country, Radeef and many other activists started to look for alternative civilian Kurdish movements. Mashaal Tammo, a prominent Kurdish politician and activist, established the Kurdish Future Movement in Syria in 2005, while Radeef became the head of the Kurdish Committee for Human Rights in Syria. When the uprising started in 2011, they both became members of the mainstream opposition establishment, Syrian National Coalition (SNC).

“I was subjected to many arrests and many other things for opposing the regime ... The regime broke into my house many times, so I had to hide in the villages and that was at the beginning of the revolution, when it was peaceful,” he says.

“But when I compare those to the mass arrests and oppression that our people have been living after the revolution has begun, I feel shy to talk about it a lot.” Indeed, Tammo, whose movement both angered the regime and the PKK’s Syrian affiliate PYD, was assassinated in 2011 when a direct order was given by the regime leader Bashar al Assad. A leaked assassination list had been circulating before Tammo’s death, but it remained unverified.

For Radeef “assassination of Tammo proved that it was a serious list and the threats were real.”

PKK has been designated as a terror organisation by Turkey and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years. When Turkey started to publicly support opposition groups against the Assad regime, Assad let the PYD, and its armed wing, the YPG, to control some areas of northern Syria on the Turkish border, without any clashes reported.

The move angered the opposition, who thought the PYD's priority was to control a territory in Syria instead of fighting against Assad.

Kurds in Syrian civil war

“After the beginning of the uprising, these incidents started to escalate, and took a different lead,” Radeef says.

Concerned about participation of the Kurds in the anti-regime protests growing in momentum across the country, Syrian regime has given a concessionary measure. More than 50,000 stateless Kurds have obtained Syrian nationality in 2011. However, some Kurds who were deemed “unregistered” were barred from applying for citizenship.

“The regime started [its plans to consolidate power on minorities] with the Kurdish minority and had agreements with the PKK/PYD to undermine the Syrian revolution cause,” Radeef says.

As the PYD started to show its presence in the Kurdish-majority areas of northern Syria, Radeef says he was forced to leave his hometown Kobani, a Kurdish majority town in the outskirts of Aleppo.

“While receiving direct death and arrest threats from the regime, I also started to receive threats from the PKK/PYD and fled Syria with my family,” Radeef says. Shortly after the Syrian regime withdrew from Kobani and left control to the PYD in April 2012, while continuing its fight against the main opposition.