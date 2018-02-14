The United States's work on a new Middle East peace plan is "fairly well advanced", Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday, though he provided no details on an initiative which comes amid deep Palestinian scepticism about US intentions.

Tillerson, who was speaking during a visit to Jordan to sign a five-year $6.4 billion aid package that extends US support to a key Arab ally, said President Donald Trump would decide when to announce the peace plan.

The United States infuriated even its Arab allies in December when Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and initiated the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he would not cooperate with the United States in its efforts as a mediator.

"I have seen the (administration's peace) plan... It’s been under development for a number of months. I have consulted with them on the plan, identified areas that we feel need further work. I will say it’s fairly well advanced..." Tillerson said.

There has been little detail on the plan so far.

Officials told Reuters in December it would deal with all major issues, including Jerusalem, borders, security, the future of Jewish settlements on occupied land and the fate of Palestinian refugees, and would also urge Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to provide significant financial support to the Palestinians.

The plan is being crafted by a team led by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, and US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, both of whom have travelled to key regional capitals since the Trump administration came to office.

Palestinians have grown increasingly concerned that any plan Trump unveils will shortchange them, a fear exacerbated by his move on Jerusalem, which upended decades of US policy that the status of the ancient city must be decided in negotiations.

Jerusalem is home to sites holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

US-Turkey relations

Tillerson is also expected this week to visit Turkey, with which US ties have become badly strained over Washington's support for the YPG in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is regarded as a terror group by the US, EU, NATO and Turkey, and has waged a bloody campaign against the Turkish state for more than three decades.

Tillerson said Washington had to "find a way to continue to work in the same direction."

The US secretary of state added that he hopes to have talks about how to work cooperatively to lessen threats to Turkey.

Meeting with Syrian opposition

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also met on Wednesday, the Syrian opposition negotiators in Jordan Wednesday for closed-door talks in the wake of a January peace summit hosted by regime backer Russia.

The opposition and Kurdish groups had boycotted the congress, held just days after a ninth round of United Nations-led talks in Vienna failed to yield progress towards ending Syria's devastating conflict.

The West views Russia's Syria peace efforts with suspicion, concerned that Moscow is seeking to sideline the UN process.

But the US acting assistant secretary of state, David Satterfield, said Wednesday, that the fallout had been limited.

"We got, in the end, a communique which validated the UN role," Satterfield said before Tillerson's meeting in Amman. "So this game, this theatre that was Sochi... finally came out in a way that did no damage."

'Iran to withdraw from Syria'

Tillerson also voiced concern over recent escalations between Iran and Israel in Syria, urging Tehran to withdraw all its forces from the latter.