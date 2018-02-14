WORLD
Rehabilitation centre in Syria helps ex-Daesh fighters
Centre gives hope to many families whose members joined Daesh, but staff says there are probably thousands more in Syria, who won't have access to the program.
Khalil Abdulghabour huging his friend, also a former DAESH member / TRTWorld
February 14, 2018

After the defeat of the terrorist group, Khalil Abdulghabour, who was forced to join Daesh as a child, started taking courses at a new rehabilitation centre for former Daesh members. 

After several months he successfully completed the course and is thankful for the support he got.

Khalil was one of more than 100 people taking courses at the centre located in Jarabulus city of Syria.

What stood out for him, was becoming fully aware of how he was misused by Daesh.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai reports from Syria.

