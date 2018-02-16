The conflict in Syria, Europe's refugee crisis and the European Union's (EU) role in the future will be major topics at the 54th Munich Security Conference, which begins on Friday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will be among key speakers at the three-day conference; he is expected to address senior global figures on Syria, Turkey’s counterterrorism operation and other developments in the region.

The Turkish premier is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts on Friday and Saturday, on the sidelines of the conference.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

Qatari Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, British Prime Minister Theresa May are among other leaders expected to attend the conference.