Moscow expects the United States to close its unilaterally established zone of de-escalation in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Euronews on Friday, without giving a timeframe.

From the very beginning of US operations in Syria, the Americans have relied on the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey and a number of other countries, Lavrov said.

Lavrov said the US has "consistently" and "massively" armed the PKK's affiliates in Syria "while ignoring the Turkish position."

Despite numerous protests from Ankara, the US has supplied the PKK with weapons and then announced the establishment of certain "border forces," he said.

US game playing