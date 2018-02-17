A powerful earthquake shook south and central Mexico on Friday, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems.

Crowds of people gathered on central Reforma Avenue in Mexico City as the ground shook.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 7.2 and said its epicentre was 53 kilometres northeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state. It had a depth of 24 kilometres.

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said the quake caused some superficial damage to buildings in Oaxaca, but no deaths had been reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat after the earthquake.

The Oaxaca state civil protection agency said it was monitoring the coastline and that no damage had been reported so far.

In Mexico City, tall buildings swayed for more than a minute as seismic alarms sounded throughout the city, and tremors were felt as far away as Guatemala to the south.

Television images showed thousands of people in the streets in the city centre, where crowds had gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year.