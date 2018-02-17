US President Donald Trump on Friday visited a Florida hospital to offer comfort to those wounded in a mass school shooting, after the FBI admitted it mishandled a tip about the teenager behind the massacre that left 17 dead.

The arrival of Trump and his wife Melania came at the end of a difficult day for the families of those killed in Wednesday's rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, who learned that the carnage could perhaps have been averted.

The FBI, the top US law enforcement agency, admitted it had received a chilling warning in January from a tipster who said the 19-year-old attacker, Nikolas Cruz, could be planning a mass murder, but that agents failed to follow up.

At Broward Health North Hospital, where Trump met with survivors of the shooting, the president thanked the doctors, nurses and first responders for their "incredible" work, and described the carnage as "very sad."

The president's visit to Parkland - an area about 80 kilometres north of Miami - came amid growing anger among parents and students in the south Florida city over America's seeming unwillingness to toughen gun control laws.

"My princess wasn't safe in that school," said Andrew Pollack, speaking at the funeral of his 18-year-old daughter Meadow. "Please pray that this horrific tragedy never happens to another family."

Admitting error 'isn't going to cut it'

The FBI made a stunning admission earlier in the day, saying a "person close to Nikolas Cruz" made a call to the agency's public tipline on January 5 to "report concerns about him."

"The caller provided information about Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behaviour, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting," the FBI said in a statement.

The information from the caller "should have been assessed as a potential threat to life" and forwarded to the agency's Miami field office, it said.

Instead, "no further investigation was conducted."

"We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy," said Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray, who took up his post in August.

Wray said he was "committed to getting to the bottom of what happened," and Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered an immediate review to ensure "effective response to indications of potential violence."

But Florida Governor Rick Scott nevertheless called for the FBI chief to step down, saying the failure to act was "unacceptable."